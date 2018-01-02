Ranveer Singh like youve never seen him before is ready to entertain in 2018

All eggs in one basket is a saying that holds true for Ranveer Singh. The actor had pinned all his hopes on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati in 2017 and we all know what happened with that. The film is ready to release but has faced huge opposition from the Rajput community. The politicians decided to play it safe and the film is now looking at a release in March. That's only if all is well with the effigy burning fringe groups. But 2018 is looking bright for Singh. here's what is lined up for the very talented performer.

Captain Singh

He is set to relive India's glory days of the 1983 World Cup win on the silver screen as team captain Kapil Dev. the film is being directed by Kabir Khan and will be produced by Phantom films. Big shoes to fill.

Rapper Singh

The actor stunned everyone when he swiftly shifted gears from the intense, dark, kohl eyed Alauddin Khilji to flaunting official tour T-shirts feat. Tupak Shakur, Outkast, David Bowie and Led Zeppelin all in one week! Is working hard, street styling limericks in Hindi to get his rapping style right for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy inspired by rappers Divine and Naezy. He will also be seen opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the silver screen.

Simmba, the cop

Ranveer Singh is the new cop in town and goes by the name of Sangram Bhalerao. His first collaboration with Rohit Shetty for his next film, Simmba, co –produced by Karan Johar. The film will be a remake of Jr NTR's film 'Temper'. Drama and action - a feast for his fans!

The Maha-Rival Singh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is still treading on rough waters. It was initially supposed to release on December 1 but has now been postponed indefinitely and hopefully will release soon in the coming year. Nonetheless, when the makers released the poster for the leading actors - Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Singh as the antagonist, enamored the audience with his first still as menacing Aluddin Khilji. With his fierce, deadly kohl eyes and not even a single dialogue in the trailer, Singh balled over everyone.