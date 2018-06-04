Ranveer Singh's grandmother passes away

Actor Ranveer Singh’s grandmother is no more. The actor has postponed all his professional commitments until further notice and will be with his family during this time. According to sources, she was not keeping well for a long time.

Ranveer Singh was supposed to address a press conference in Mumbai on Monday as brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism. The event was cancelled for now.

The Padmaavat actor was very close to his grandmother. In an interview with Grazia, he had talked about how his grandmother is the reason he has grown up to be so affectionate. “As important to me as oxygen and water. I am very affectionate with everybody – my fans, my family. I was raised that way. My grandmother mollycoddled me. There was lots of hugging and kissing in my house,” he had said.

Earlier in January, Ranveer Singh’s girlfriend, Deepika Padukone had gone to visit his grandmother, as she was unwell.

Watch the space for more updates on the news.