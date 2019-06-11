Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 9.42 am June 11 2019, 9.42 am

Actor Ranveer Singh has loyal fans from all over the world. The Padmaavat actor has always shared a special bond with his fans, and when one of his young fans, unfortunately, passed away on Monday, he posted a tribute for him mourning the loss. The fan whose name was Jatin Dulera reportedly passed away after collapsing in his bathroom. Jatin was an ardent fan of Ranveer and seems to have met the star on many occasions.

Actor Ranveer Singh mourned the loss of his fan by posting a collage of him with Jatin. He captioned the picture "RIP Lil Homie". It is heartwarming to see that even in the face of adversity, the actor shared a special bond with the fan. Ranveer is known to go out of the way for his fans and the fans, on the other hand, are extremely loyal to him. Such a warm connection between a star and their fans is rare to see.

Here's Ranveer Singh's post mourning Jatin's death: