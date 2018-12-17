image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh opens up on working in Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh opens up on working in Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 17 2018, 11.59 pm
back
Alia BhattAnil KapoorBhumi PednekarBollywoodEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorkaran joharKareena Kapoor Khanranveer singhTakhtVicky Kaushal
nextCatch these splendid glimpses of Taimur vacationing with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in Cape Town
ALSO READ

Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reply shoots up Google search for cerebrum

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma rocks the sets on Indian Idol 10

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' high end car collection will drive you nuts!