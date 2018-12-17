Ranveer Singh opens up on working in Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht

Ever since Karan Johar announced his forthcoming film, Takht, we have only been excited. The film is not only going to be directed by him, but it’s also a period drama. We can’t miss the stellar cast that has been roped in for this project. A part of its cast, Ranveer Singh, has quite an experience in the genre of period dramas, thanks to his back-to-back collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Well, we recently met Ranveer Singh and how could we not ask the actor about Takht? Ranveer Singh appeared as excited as us as he opened up on teaming up with Karan Johar.

Ranveer said, “He's a brilliant filmmaker and an amazing person in real life...I always wanted to be directed by Karan and when he narrated the script to me, I readily accepted it and asked him from where did he get this story...people were like how come Karan is doing a period drama but deep within it's about emotions and family bond like K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)…You all will love the film.” We hope the same, Ranveer!Talking about the film, it co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will hit the big screens on December 6, 2019.