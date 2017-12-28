Ranveer Singh photobombs Tiger Shroff and Disha Patanis selfie at the airport!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have wrapped up all their wedding engagements and are now headed to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him. Her ex-flame Ranveer Singh too is in festive mood. Ranveer photobombed Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s airport selfie. The trio was spotted at the airport goofing around.

[Pics] Bae today at Bandaranaike International Airport with Tiger and Disha ❣️ Cutieeeeeeeeee ❣️❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/b2NXfk5Ewk — Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) December 28, 2017

Ranveer looked hot in that white casual tee, denim shirt, and shorts, accessorising it with a hat and sunglasses. Disha Patani looked simple yet pretty in red while Tiger chose to go with black!

Tiger being a gentleman, offered Ranveer a seat next to him and Disha, on the airport buggy and in the process, went on to sit on Disha’s lap, giving us a super ROFL moment. Ranveer is just being himself, like always.

Take a look.

However, we do wonder as to what could be the reason for the trio flying off to Sri Lanka? We are guessing it is for the New Year’s celebration. It's that time of the year where most of the celebrities are away for holidays. While Akshay Kumar is in South Africa with family, Sonam Kapoor is in London with boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Alia Bhatt is holidaying with best friend Akanksha Ranjan and Jacqueline Fernandez is in the Middle East.