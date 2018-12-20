Ranveer Singh plays cupid between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan is grabbing truck-loads of attention thanks to her fantastic performance in Kedarnath and also her sassy appearances on reality and chat shows. The actress has already proved that she isn't just a pretty face. We love the way she confidently answers every question thrown to her. A few weeks ago, she appeared on Koffee With Karan with her dad Saif Ali Khan and while answering the question about whom she would like to date, the actress named Kartik Aaryan without batting an eyelid. It's been a few weeks since that episode and Ranveer Singh has taken it upon himself to play cupid. At the recently held Lokmat Awards, Ranveer went out of his way to introduce Kartik and Sara and it's sure to make anyone blush.

A video, which has now gone viral on social media, reveals Ranveer bumping into Kartik at the event and after a little chit-chat, he takes the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor to meet Sara. He introduces them to each other and then makes the famous heart gesture with his hands, clearly embarrassing Sara and Kartik.

Ranveer is known to make headlines for the clothes he wears, his unabashed attitude and his extravagant enthusiasm. But playing cupid - that's a first for him. Sara and her Simmba co-star have been about town over the last few weeks promoting their upcoming movie and it looks like Ranveer is milking the attention to the max.

Sara and Ranveer will be seen together on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which is slated to release on December 28, 2018. They make a great pair and after having a look at this video, we would also like to see Sara and Kartik in a film. Don't they look dashing together?