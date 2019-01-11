For the first time, Ranveer Singh shares the frame with real life Gully Boy, Naezy

With Simmba, Ranveer Singh has smashed box office records and the film has comfortably entered the Rs 200 crore club. But there's no stopping for the actor. He will soon be seen with another spectacular actor, Alia Bhatt, in his next film Gully Boy. The trailer of the much-anticipated film has already garnered an insane amount of attention. Needless to say, both Ranveer and Alia are being highly praised for their performances and their crackling chemistry too. The film is inspired by street rappers and Ranveer has perfected the art of rapping in the film. For the first time since the film was announced, Ranveer has shared a picture with Naezy, one of Mumbai's leading street-rappers, on Friday on his social media handle.

The Simmba actor put up a grey-scale picture of him posing with the rapper with the two seen striking a pose and making the ‘peace’ sign. It was only recently that the actor opened up about how it was to work with real-life rappers to fit into his role. “It was great fun being among the real boys. Interacting with them is the fondest memory; working on the dialogues and collaborating was an experience!” he said in an interview.

At the trailer launch of the film, director Zoya Akhtar cleared the air that the film is ‘not a biopic’ but a ‘completely fictional story’. “Divine and Naezy and their music inspired it. They were the people who took me into their lives and showed me how to do it. It’s not a biopic but a fiction drama,” she said.

When the idea of Gully Boy was birthed, it was widely known to be rapper Naezy’s (Naved Shaikh’s) story. But sometime last year, the rapper from Mumbai Sattar (70) enrolled himself into rehab for drug abuse. Sources tell us that the makers of Gully Boy were appraised of the episode and decided against calling it Naezy’s story. The makers are now calling Gully Boy the story of Mumbai street rappers. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin and will release on February 14.