Ranveer Singh pulls a baby filter on Deepika Padukone's picture, we bet it's his cutest post on Instagram

Niyati Chawla May 23 2019, 11.50 am May 23 2019, 11.50 am

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's PDA moments are in abundance. If not in person, these two are constant comment droppers in each other's social media feeds. 'Baby', 'Aww', 'Hearts' and all lovey-dovey emojis are put to use by DeepVeer while showcasing their love for each other on social media. But today, it's not about a comment. It's about a picture of Deepika that he has shared using a Snapchat filter. These days we are obsessed with the baby filter that transforms our image to that of a kid and he applied it on Deepika's picture from Cannes. Trust us, it is the cutest picture on his Instagram wall so far.

Check out the picture below and we sure, we'll agree with us!

View this post on Instagram 👶🏻💚 @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 22, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

Deepika had quite an appearance at the Cannes this year, in two days she gambled with many outfits, slaying in some while disappointing in some. Her Giambattista Valli haute culture gown might have been underwhelming, but the Emily Baxendale headwear completed her look, giving it an edge. While Deepika shared many pictures of this look on Instagram, Ranveer stepped in and posted just this cheeky one. He tagged Deepika with a heart and baby emoji. We just wish he had shared his images with the filter as well, or better yet, when will we see Deepika’s - Ranveer’s actual baby?

View this post on Instagram Cannes-17th May,2019. #Cannes2019 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

Deepika is all set to take up an out-of-the-box role of an acid attack survivor in the upcoming film Chhapaak, while Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83' based on India's first win at the cricket world cup. If reports are to be believed, Deepika will be also making an appearance in the movie. We might just see the couple sharing a screen even if it is just for a few moments in 83'.