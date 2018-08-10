Ranveer Singh raises the bar with his prep for ‘83

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sports film ‘83 has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The film will see Ranveer essaying the character of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is being helmed by Kabir Khan. While fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates on the film, Ranveer just raised the excitement up a notch by sharing a picture from the Lord’s stadium in London, where the team kicked off their prep for the film.

The picture features Ranveer and Kabir with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and the three are currently in London to witness the Test Match between India and England. Ranveer shared the precious moment of the three getting together, sharing an anecdote about Sachin’s inspiration to play for India 35 years back.

The film will focus cricketer Kapil Dev's story and the entire Indian cricket team when they won the 1983 World Cup.

Kabir Khan had previously said that Kapil and the members of the 1983 World Cup winning squad would be training Ranveer Singh on the intricacies of cricket for the film.

Talking about the film, Ranveer earlier shared with Hindustan Times, “I was born at the time when cricket was big time. When Kabir Sahab (director Kabir Khan) had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story.”

Produced by Phantom Films, Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, the film, '83, is slated to release in April, 2020.