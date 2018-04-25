Ranveer Singh raps as Gully Boy wraps up

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy’s shoot and are all set to move on to other projects. But moving on doesn’t happen until a wrap-up party. The two stepped out for a celebration along with Kalki Koechlin, rapper Divine and director, Zoya Akhtar and the rest of the team. Produced by Excel Entertainment Productions, the film is a Bollywood musical drama starring Ranveer and Alia in the lead and is a story based on the slum rappers of Dharavi. Wrapping up the 50-day schedule, the team’s social media posts on street rapping as the theme of their party are ruling the internet.

Besides Ranveer’s floral pant, videos of him rapping and dancing with Zoya Akhtar are grabbing all the attention. Ranveer has been sharing pictures from the sets of the film with his fans and has also thanked his director for the “unforgettable experience”. Alia has also been keeping her fans up to date with her schedule in the film.

Bae & I ❤️ made for each other 🙏🏽

I love you #ZoyaAkhtar 😘 thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy pic.twitter.com/FDnhb0qTUt — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 22, 2018

Reports suggest Ranveer and Ali went through tough training for the film’s preparation. This is the second time Zoya Akhtar has worked with Ranveer after Dil Dhadakne Do and this will be the first time Ranveer and Ali will be seen together on big screen.

Ranveer Singh has a busy calendar this year. he will now move on to work on Rohit Shetty’s Simmbaa opposite Sara Ali Khan and post that he will work in Kabir Khan’s film based on India’s unexpected win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983. He will be playing the team’s captain, Kapil Dev, in the film. Alia on the other hand will now work on promoting Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and will continue shooting for Brahmastra, post which she will begin work on Karan Johar’s Kalank.