Ranveer Singh receives the sexiest pre-birthday gift from Simmba director Rohit Shetty!

Anybody who says that they don’t like gifts is lying. We all love gifts and surprises, more so, when they arrive early. This time, Ranveer Singh was ecstatic as he received an early birthday present from director Rohit Shetty who directs him in Simmba.

Ranveer’s infectious energy is enough to pull people towards him and the off-screen camaraderie and bonding between the actor and director is there for all to see. So, Rohit Shetty decided to surprise his lead star with a nice watch, a week before his birthday. Ranveer being a happy man shared the picture on his social media page calling it the sexiest watch ever. Have a look:

The actor has been shooting for the movie in Hyderabad right now and we are often treated to some behind-the-scenes masti from the sets. The poster and teaser was also shared by the makers. Ranveer will be seen in the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao and Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh plays his leading lady in the movie.

Sara Ali Khan is a newbie who has bagged two lucrative projects in the very beginning of her career as she will be seen in Simmba and Kedarnath too opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Simmba is inspired by Jr NTR’s Telugu superhit Temper and will be releasing on December 28 this year.