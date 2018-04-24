Ranveer Singh recovers from his shoulder injury, begins training for Simmba

Ranveer Singh can be easily hailed as someone with limitless energy. Despite putting his all in his shoots, he’s still ready to steal the show at a late night press conference. The star had recently injured himself during a match and was seen with an injured shoulder. After following the advice of his doctors, he seems all set for more action. Reports suggest that Ranveer has already got a green light from his doctors to begin his training for his next film.

By mid-April, Ranveer was supposed to wrap up the shoot of Gully Boy and begin his training for Simmba. Though things have been delayed a lot because of his injury, he’ll probably have to put up a lot of extra effort to get back into the schedule. Ranveer had even missed out on the opening ceremony performance of the IPL.

Ranveer will be undergoing weight training to beef himself up for his role in Simmba. According to Bollywood Life, he will continue his consultations with his doctors and go around with physiotherapy for a few months so that his injuries don’t return.

A source speaking to Bollywood Life said, “Ranveer is fully fit and he is raring to start training for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The director wants Ranveer to be in his best shape and Ranveer will put in everything to bulk up and looked his ripped best.” The source also added that the doctors told him that he can finally ditch the sling. This would come as great news for the actor as he already has a training plan ready for Simmba. The regimen is reportedly “grueling and intense” and Ranveer is excited about it.

Ranveer will be training his lower body for the first couple of days and then move on to upper body exercises.