image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh rejected Aurangzeb’s character in Takht because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, details here!

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh rejected Aurangzeb’s character in Takht because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, details here!

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 11 2019, 11.47 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentPadmaavatranveer singhSimmbaTakht
nextSonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anamika Khanna, Diet Sabya and the whole mess explained
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh’s selfie with Narendra Modi gets the meme treatment

Karan Johar 'toodles' with the Bollywood stars, but why are Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao isolated?

For the first time, Ranveer Singh shares the frame with real life Gully Boy, Naezy