Ranveer Singh rejected Aurangzeb’s character in Takht because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, details here!

The last few films have cemented Ranveer Singh’s position as Bollywood’s top actor. The Simmba hero is fresh from celebrating Rohit Shetty directorial success at the box office and he kick-started the year on a high note with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Ranveer has a super line-up for 2019 too, he has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy releasing in February and work on his Kabir Khan movie ’83 has already begun. Ranveer will be mastering the tricky bowling style of cricketer Kapil Dev as he relives India’s first win at the cricket World Cup. And yes, the actor will be directed by Karan Johar for the first time in a period drama, Takht.

For quite some time now we have known that Ranveer will be playing the part of Aurangzeb’s older brother Dara Shikoh. But, did you know that Ranveer was asked to pick the part that he wanted much before Vicky Kaushal and other stars came on board for this movie? In an interview with senior journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranveer revealed that he did not pick Aurangzeb’s role because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. That’s right. In 2018, when Ranveer played Alauddin Khilji, he literally got into the skin of the character. The actor admitted that he ventured into the darkest aspects of his personality and the movie did affect him personally. However, playing Khilji was one of the key reasons he rejected Aurangzeb’s role and chose the part of a more positive Dara Shikoh instead.

The Gully Boy hero said, “Yes, I was the first actor who was approached and Karan said you can choose any of these parts that resonate with you. I felt like, I had used up too many tricks from my bag for Khilji. I was like it will be tough to distinguish Aurangzeb from what I’ve just done. Although a delicious character let me tell you.”

And we bet after the film’s release Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Aurangzeb will be compared to Ranveer’s Khilji character. It would be interesting to see what the Raazi actor manages to create for Shah Jahan’s son’s role.

Ranveer also reasoned why picking Dara Shikoh was a no-brainer for him and added, “I saw the opportunity. I was like this is something I’ve not done before. This free-thinking bohemian, poet, warrior, brother, son, family man. This embodiment of virtue, righteous. There was a lot of beats that I had not explored as an actor that was really exciting.”

In his inimitable style, an excited Ranveer came up with a slogan for his next, “I’m sakht for Takht.” The actor is thrilled and thankful as he concluded, “After the most incredible year, I’ve the most incredible prospects and it’s more than I could ask for.” Well, we bet that the audience will only have more and more to ask from this powerhouse of talent.