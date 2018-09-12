Bollywood Ranveer Singh revamps house, is it for bae Deepika? Darshana Devi September 12 2018, 2.03 pm September 12 2018, 2.03 pm

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love affair has been an obsession to many. We love every bit of their social media PDA and fans are waiting with bated breath for the couple to make their wedding announcement. However, if the buzz is to be believed, the two will be exchanging garlands at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy on November 20. And now, as per the latest reports, it looks like the preparations for the wedding have already begun.

A source revealed to a leading portal that Ranveer’s residence is currently under renovation and the actor has shifted to Taj Lands End in Bandra for the time being. Well, we can’t deny that it’s quite the tradition to renovate a house before marriage in India and this news has sparked further speculations.

Reports further add that the renovation will go on for the whole week and the Bajirao Mastani actor will return home only after the weekend. What raises the question now is whether the pair is planning to stay there after their wedding or is the renovation happening just for the wedding. Only time will tell!

The much-loved duo has also reportedly decided to keep their wedding a low-key affair and has even asked their guests to not to bring their mobile phones.