Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone is extremely 'Gharelu', has a set of house rules

Marriage changes a lot of things... We've heard it numerous times. Spark disappears, love fades and compliments have no space. However, that doesn't seem to hold true for Ranveer Singh though. The actor is still crazy about his wife Deepika Padukone's beauty, which makes her one lucky lady. Before or after marriage, Ranveer is still crushing over Deepika and is totally bowled by her. In fact, he now has more reason to admire her. He recently appeared on Famously Filmfare and spoke at length about his life post marriage. One interesting thing he revealed about Dippy is that she is extremely 'Gharelu' (homely).

"She is so Gharelu, I love it... I love it," is what Ranveer exclaimed when he was asked whether Deepika is a dutiful daughter-in-law. "She is really an awesome homemaker, by the way, in addition to everything that she is. She loves playing house-house, basically," he chuckled further. Well, that's a side of Deepika we weren't quite aware of. Ranveer also revealed the three things that have changed after he got married. "I can't stay out too late, can't leave the house without eating and can't miss calls," stated Ranveer. The change is for the good we believe. *wink*

Besides unloading truckloads of appreciation for his wife, the star also expressed gratitude towards Anushka Sharma for attending his wedding reception. We know that they share history, but clearly bygone is bygone. Even though Ranveer probably 'wasn't invited' for Anushka's wedding reception, she wasn't left out from DeepVeer's gala.