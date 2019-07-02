Darshana Devi July 02 2019, 9.33 am July 02 2019, 9.33 am

Ranveer Singh may be the lead in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, a film based on India’s amazing win at the 1983 World Cup at Lords, but the sport that Singh truly follows is football. The Simmba star who is currently in England shooting for the film took the time out to visit his favourite football club in Islington, North London on Monday. Singh has been to Arsenal a number of times but this time it was special as he revealed the new team jersey to his Indian fans.

IF YOU WANT THIS SHIRT, YOU’VE GOT TO REPRESENT THE BADGE, THE COLOUR, THE CLUB. INTRODUCING THE 2019/20 @Arsenal HOME KIT, EXCLUSIVELY AVAILABLE THROUGH ADIDAS. @adidasfootball #CREATEDWITHADIDAS #DARETOCREATE pic.twitter.com/pefHXw7MXY — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 1, 2019

Arsenal’s current deal with Puma ended in June and the new kit from Adidas went on sale from July 1st. A reason perhaps why Singh, also an Adidas brand ambassador, posted the images on his social handles. According to reports, the current deal will fetch Arsenal close to £300 million for a five year deal.

The brand has chosen Arsenal’s cult classic red and white with stripes for the Home games while the legendary bruised banana look will make a comeback as the away jersey. A look that was sported by the clubs star strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette recently.

Ranveer is a huge Arsenal fan and is known to often host game nights for friends during top Arsenal matches.