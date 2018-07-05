Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83 gets postponed, makers announce the new release date

Kabir Khan’s ’83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role was announced with a lot of fanfare. The movie will be based on the 1983 World Cup when India had proudly lift up the cup. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie and needless to say, we all are excited. Well, the movie was earlier slated to release next year, but it has been delayed by one more year.

The makers took to Twitter to announce the new release date of the film. ’83 will now be releasing on April 10, 2020 which is the Good Friday weekend. Earlier the movie was slated to release on April 5, 2019. Then reportedly, the makers had postponed it to August 2019, and now it will directly release in 2020.

Ranveer has been quite busy with his other projects like Gully Boy and Simmba and reportedly, he will be tying the knot with Deepika Padukone in November this year. So is Ranveer’s busy schedule that made them postpone ’83? We wonder…

Kabir Khan’s last directorial was Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight which didn’t do well at the box office. The director is also working on web series based on Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army titled as The Forgotten Army.