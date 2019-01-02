Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba joins the 100 crore club

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has been garnering an immense amount of appreciation from all over. The film, helmed by Rohit Shetty, has been unstoppable right since its opening day. And as expected, the mega-entertainer has now joined the 100-crore club! With that, Simmba marked a glorious end to the year 2018. And a perfect start to 2019 too as it is still going on strong in the theatres. Let’s have a look at the figures.

The film opened at the box office with Rs 20.72 crore and shot to Rs 31.06 crore on its third day. Though it dropped down to Rs 21.24 crore on the following day, it raked in Rs 28.19 crore on its fifth day which makes it a total of Rs 124.54 crore. This also marks Rohit’s eighth consecutive 100-crore film, noting that no other Indian director has achieved this feat. What also brings to our notice is that Simmba stands as the thirteenth film to make to 100-crore in 2018. What a remarkable year it has been for Bollywood, must say!

If the reports are to be believed, the film is making a strong run overseas as well. It has apparently minted Rs 39.85 crore overseas and stands at Rs 155 crore worldwide.

Produced by Karan Johar, Simmba hit the screens on December 28.