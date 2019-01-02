image
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba joins the 100 crore club

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba joins the 100 crore club

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 02 2019, 4.52 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharranveer singhrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmba
nextThe quirky Shakeela poster is in great resemblance with Southern adult film posters of 90's
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone is a dosa Ranveer Singh would love to eat!

Gully Boy first look: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt share music in this first look

Gully Boy's first poster is here and it is all things Ranveer Singh!