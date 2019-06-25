Darshana Devi June 25 2019, 12.55 am June 25 2019, 12.55 am

If there is one couple fans can never stop gushing about, it has to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. After being in a long time relationship, the two finally tied the knot in November 2018 and haven’t stopped leaving us smitten with their adorable social media posts since then. More than their posts, it’s their endearing comments for each other on the posts that leave us wanting for more of them. Recently, DP took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot and as always, hubby Ranveer has gone all gaga over her stunning pictures.

In one of the pictures, Deepika was seen flaunting her dimples as she posed in a white tee and glossy silver pants and Ranveer reacted to it in the cutest way possible. “Dil le gaye dimples tere” (Your dimples have taken my heart) wrote Ranveer and accompanied his comment with some love-struck emoticons. Well, this is just one among the innumerable times Ranveer got cheesier with his lady-love on social media and it’s something which keeps their fans hooked to their social media profiles.

Check out Deepika’s post below:

Ranveer Singh drops a cute comment on Deepika Padukone's post

In another picture of the xXx star, Ranveer even trolled his beloved wifey. “There’s no such thing as too much bling,” was Deepika’s caption, to which, Ranveer responded hilariously.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are #LoveGoals!