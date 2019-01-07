Ranveer Singh takes over Gaiety Galaxy but as a masked man

Actor Ranveer Singh has had a great 2018. His first mass film, Simmba, is a massive success at the box office. The film also happens to be the first solo hit that can be attributed to him. Following the huge success of his film, the newly-wed jetted off to Sri Lanka for his honeymoon with beloved wife Deepika Padukone. It was on Sunday that the couple was pictured at the airport after they landed in the Bay. Immediately after returning to the city, busy Ranveer got back to his professional commitments.

The actor was snapped at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra on Sunday. For years, the industry has believed that the crowd response at Gaiety Galaxy is a true measure of the popularity of a film and a star. However, what caught our attention was that Ranveer wore a mask to hide his true identity. But wait, doesn’t that only add to the hysteria? The disguised actor couldn’t escape the fans and paparazzi who were quick to recognize him. He also later put up a picture of him having a samosa at Gaiety and captioned it as 'Gaiety ka samosa'. Have a look!

Singh had previously promoted Simmba with Rohit Shetty at Gaiety. The actor sent fans into a frenzy by climbing the terrace of the theatre and grooving to his song Aankh Maarey.

The film has been making some big bucks too. It joined the 100-crore club in just 5 days of its release and raked in over 173 crore in the last 9 days. It is breaking records even as we write this!