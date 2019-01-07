image
Monday, January 7th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh takes over Gaiety Galaxy but as a masked man

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh takes over Gaiety Galaxy but as a masked man

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 07 2019, 9.37 am
back
Aankh MaareyBollywoodEntertainmentranveer singhrohit shettySimmba
nextHere’s Salman Khan’s reaction when Vicky Kaushal asked Katrina Kaif to marry him
ALSO READ

Gully Boy: New poster unveils Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry

Deepika Padukone makes a BIG announcement on her 33rd birthday but the present is out of reach

Ranveer Singh beats Ranbir Kapoor to become the Box Office King of 2018