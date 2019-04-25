Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result is downright hilarious

Nikita Thakkar April 25 2019, 9.52 am April 25 2019, 9.52 am

We all saw what happened when Khilji met Maharawal Ratan Singh. But what happens when Khilji and Gabbar come under one roof? Well, lots of Khali bali and bhangra takes place! Coming to the point, Khilji Ranveer Singh and Gabbar of cricket Shikhar Dhawan recently came under one roof for what we assume to be an ad shoot. And when they met, there was no dearth of madness. These two are known to be enthu-cutlets and obviously, they made the most of their meeting. Ranveer taught some Khali bali steps to Shikhar Dhawan while the cricketer made the actor do some bhangra steps.

The proof of this is up on Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram wall. He shared the videos with the caption, "Khoob Jamega rang, Jab ho Gabbar aur Khilji sang!" Though Ranveer somehow managed to get the Bhangra step right, Shikhar trying to ace the Khali bali step is downright funny. Ranveer too took to his IG story to put up a boomerang video with 'Gabarrrrrrr' Shikhar. It is good to know how Ranveer these days is surrounded by cricketers considering that he is going to be the lead in Kabir Khan's '83. He is going to step into the shoes of Kapil Dev for the film which will recreate India's thunderous World Cup victory in 1983.

Here's the video of Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan. We bet, you'll fall off your bed or chair or wherever you are laughing hard!

Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, he is proving to be a boon to Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2019. His heroics with the bat have come of great help for the team to reach the top spot. On the IPL points table, Delhi Capitals holds the second position and a lot of credit goes to Shikhar Dhawan.