Ranveer Singh to have a working birthday this year, unlike the last one

Bollywood's most desirable man, Ranveer Singh turns 33 today and we can’t keep calm! He is the man of every girl's dream and a charmer like no other, but what is more fabulous about this man is his dedication. The kind of hard work he puts in to master his roles in films (chiefly Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat) is commendable. And talking about dedication, Ranveer Singh is in no mood to take a break even on his birthday.

Ranveer has plans to celebrate his special day doing what he loves the most, shooting for his movie. His team confirmed that the star is in Hyderabad currently shooting for his next film Simmba. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film sees him in an avatar of a cop.

Talking about birthday, last year Ranveer had spent his special day with ladylove Deepika Padukone. He had bought a swanky new car and then had taken the love of his life for a late night drive. Of late, these two have been painting the town red with their romance on social media and we are interested to know how Deepika makes Ranveer’s birthday special.

Till then, Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh. May you have a roaring, Simmba-licious day.