Ranveer Singh to throw Holi bash with Pharrell Williams? We don’t think so

Ranveer Singh, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood will be holding a special Holi party for popular American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams this year. That’s according to an Indian Express report. The super energetic actor is reportedly a huge Pharrell Williams fan and since the latter will be in India around Holi, Ranveer has planned to welcome him with a bash.

According to the report in the Indian Express, a source quotes, “Pharrell is coming down to India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours, Holi. And since Ranveer is also the brand ambassador of the same brand, they thought why not get the biggest young face of Bollywood to host one of the biggest singing sensations of the world. It’s a genius idea to get Ranveer and Pharrell play Holi together. The event is on March 2nd and as you can imagine, things will go berserk.”

However, there seems to be a problem with the choice of date and events. By the looks of it, it seems that these were plans made prior to the sudden death of actress Sridevi. Ranveer Singh is a maternal cousin of actress Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor, daughters of actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor. By virtue of relationships, however distant they may be, the late Bollywood actress is part of Ranveer’s family. Given the connection, according to Hindu customs, if there is a death in the family, one does not celebrate any festivals for a year. Moreover, the entire industry, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, has put their work on hold to mourn and to pay respects to the untimely loss of Sridevi.

Whether or not Ranveer will play Holi is yet to be seen but considering the current scenario, it looks highly unlikely that a party of such huge scale will be organized post the loss of the actress that has taken the Bollywood industry by shock. Sridevi died on 24February 2018 in Dubai after attending the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. According to forensic reports, the actress died due to accidental drowning in her bathtub. The mortal remains are expected to arrive back to India on Tuesday. ​