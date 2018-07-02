Ranveer Singh turns on his BEAST MODE and hell yeah, we are turned on!

Ranveer Singh is the man of the hour. After his stupendous act as the devilish Khilji in Padmaavat, the actor will now be seen as spicy Simmba in a cop comedy that will hit the screens on December 28, 2018. And looks like he has transformed himself into a hulk. He posted a picture of his BEAST MODE on his Instagram story, and boy, we are bowled over and how.

Those chiselled muscles and that face, a combination as deadly as sinful. What more can one ask for; a guy who can make you laugh as well as feel a lush of desire. Deepika darling, you are one lucky woman. Of course, we feel vice versa too. *wink*.

Ranveer is currently buzzed up to another level. He has wrapped up the shooting of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy where he will be seen with Alia Bhatt and has delved headfirst in the preparation of Simmba. The film will see him with Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. And by the looks of it, he is also one of the most pampered Rohit Shetty heroes. Just some days back he posted how a super extravagant song was being shot for him, and on Saturday, Shetty gave Singh a super expensive watch as an advance birthday present.

Well, well, Ranveer's lucky in the boss department. And we are lucky to follow him on Instagram. Sigh!