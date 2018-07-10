Ranveer Singh wearing the 'Rohit Shetty ka Hero' label proudly is the whackiest thing you'd see

Wearing a T-shirt that states 'Rohit Shetty Ka Hero', Ranveer Singh is back in the city. He was in Hyderabad shooting for Simmba which is being directed by Rohit Shetty and looks like the first schedule of this film has come to an end as our handsome star has returned to his bay.

Ranveer Singh madness is incessant and infectious. Like always, he was like one enthu-cutlet as he entertained the shutterbugs with his crazy antics at the airport. He looked so happy to spot the cameras.

Dressed in white tee and pants, layered with a red jacket; Ranveer looked really hot in spiked hair and a mustache. Check out his pictures below:

Only Singh can carry whacky stuff like this; a Rohit Shetty Hero and proud to be so. We are sure the Simmba director would be going gaga.

Talking about Simmba, the film will see Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan featuring opposite Ranveer Singh. The first look of this film was recently released that saw Ranveer in an avatar of a cop. It looked liked a younger version of Dabangg is in the making.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has Gully Boy in the pipeline. He will be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in this one helmed by Zoya Akhtar.