Ranveer Singh will not perform at the IPL opening ceremony due to his shoulder injury

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was slated to perform at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Indian Premier League, will not be able to do so due to his shoulder injury. During a recent football match, Ranveer had badly injured himself while playing and has been strictly advised by doctors to avoid the forthcoming performance on April 7.

“After multiple medical checkups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury,” read a statement released by Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson.

Earlier, several media reports suggested that Ranveer Singh was set to receive a whopping Rs 5 crores for a 15-minute performance. On a related note, Varun Dhawan is also performing at the said event and is reportedly charging over Rs 6 crores for his act.

So what happens to the ongoing shooting schedule of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy? Apparently, the actor is not going to disrupt the shoot despite the injury. “Ranveer will continue to shoot for Gully Boy as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot,” the statement added.

Ranveer is also working on Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action-cop flick Simbaa which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Besides, the actor also has Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 in his kitty, where he portrays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.