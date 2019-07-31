Priyanka Kaul July 31 2019, 10.03 am July 31 2019, 10.03 am

In addition to his acting skills, Ranveer Singh is known to be a powerhouse. The energetic lad, who has given some phenomenal performances in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, is often seen being his eccentric self. And guess what? His sister is no less. On Wednesday, Ranveer wishes his sister Ritika Bhavnani on his social media with a throwback picture of her from a supposed vacation and we can easily strike a similarity between the two siblings. Courtesy: The mischievous smile!

In the picture, Ritika lays cozily on a sunbed, while a boom box lies beside her on the other, certainly looking like a naughty kid. The throwback picture is reminiscent of a perfect childhood and a carefree life, sans any worries.

While Singh actively shares flamboyant posts on his social media and keeps giving sneak peeks to his fans, his sister Ritika is equally private. Ritika, who usually likes to stay away from the limelight and does not appear much in front of the public, drew attention when she has seen on his brother’s wedding with Deepika Padukone. She surely looked gorgeous, making us wanting to know more.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on his next movie, ’83, based on the historic win of India in the World Cup of ’83. Singh will be seen portraying the character of Kapil Dev in the movie. On his birthday on July 6, the actor had shared a picture where he looked the exact copy of Kapil Dev. Wifey Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film, playing the role of Romila Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev.