Debanu Das June 05 2019, 5.07 pm June 05 2019, 5.07 pm

Ranveer Singh is currently in London for the filming of his upcoming flick ‘83. The film is based on India’s historic World Cup victory over West Indies in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 will have some sequences filmed in England – the very place where Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup all those years ago. Following a series of updates from the crew on their training sessions with former cricketers, we now have a new update from Ranveer Singh.

Those of you who are excited about ‘83 will be pleased to know that the film has gone on the floors. Ranveer shared a post on social media where he hints that the shooting has begun. The image consisted of what could be the script, along with a clapboard showing the names of the director, the director of photography (Aseem Mishra) and the number of scenes and shots taken.

India plays their first World Cup 2019 match on June 5

Ranveer plays the lead role in ‘83 – that of Kapil Dev himself. Along with him, there are a host of other actors who will also take up important roles. Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani), Jatin Sarna (Yashpal Sharma), Jiiva (Krish Srikanth), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Chirag Patil (Sandeep Patil), Dinker Sharma (Kirti Azad), Adinath Kothare (Dilip Vengsarkar), Dhairya Karwa (Ravi Shastri), Nishant Dahiya (Roger Binny) and R Badree (Sunil Valson) are other actors who are roped in for ‘83. Actor Pankaj Tripathi takes up the role of the PR manager Man Singh.