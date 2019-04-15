image
  3. Bollywood
Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his father’s role

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his father’s role

Kabir Khan's '83 aims to look very realistic as the makers rope in Malcolm Marshall's son Mali to play his father's role.

back
83BollywoodcricketEntertainmentKabir KhanKapil DevMalcolm MarshallMaliranveer singhsports
nextExclusive: Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar speaks about his digital debut; show features TV star Divyanka Tripathi

within