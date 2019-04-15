Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his father’s role

Debanu Das April 15 2019, 8.14 pm April 15 2019, 8.14 pm

The upcoming Kabir Khan directorial ’83 is turning out to have quite an ensemble cast. The Ranveer Singh starrer will be narrating the story of India’s first World Cup victory, in the year 1983. The team, led by Kapil Dev, defeated the mighty West Indies by 43 runs in the finals. On social media, Ranveer has already released a few first look images of the team from the film. The directors of ’83 are keen on making the film look as close to reality as possible. To do that, the makers announced an ace up their sleeve.

To better depict the West Indies team, the makers got a hold of Mali, the son of former player Malcolm Marshall to play the role of his father. A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Kabir Khan as saying: “Yes we are thrilled to have Mali Marshall, son of the legend Malcolm Marshall play the role of his father. Not only does he look like his father but his bowling action is also exactly like him. As we all know, Malcolm Marshall was part of the fearsome West Indies quartet of pace bowlers—Marshall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Andy Roberts.”

Ranveer is very ecstatic about his new film, sharing updates on it often. On one of his social media posts, he teased the countdown to the film’s release date: April 10, 2020. In order to get into shape for their respective characters, the actors have been training under the watchful eyes of legends such as Mohinder Amaranth, Balvinder Singh Sandhu and of course, Kapil Dev himself. The crew was filming the content at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The cast for the cricket team includes Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and R Badree as Sunil Valson.