Ranveer Singh’s comment on Deepika Padukone’s wax statue post will crack you up

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have not yet said that they are in a relationship, but their public appearances together and their social media PDA make it clear that they are head over heels with each other. Well, recently it was announced that Deepika will be having her wax statue in Madame Tussauds in London. The actress on her Instagram posted a few pictures while she was giving measurements for her statue.

It’s all about the details 🤔😁 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

After she posted this, we were eagerly waiting for Ranveer Singh’s comment and our wish came true. The Befikre actor has dropped a comment on Deepika’s post and it is something that will crack you up.

Ranveer has complimented the eyeball that Deepika has in her hands. We are sure you guys are also laughing out loud after reading the comment.

Deepika and Ranveer’s real-life love story kickstarted while they were shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. They went on to star together in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat (in which they had no scenes together).

There have been a lot of reports about the two tying the knot this year in November. While some reports suggest that it will be a destination wedding, some say that they will tie the knot in Mumbai. Neither Deepika nor Ranveer have confirmed the wedding.