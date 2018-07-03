Ranveer Singh’s early birthday gift costs Rs. 6.5 lakh, courtesy Rohit Shetty

Sure Ranveer Singh is the luckiest to have Deepika Padukone by his side. But there is something rather more interesting in his life than Deepika. Before you get your thoughts running helter skelter, let us tell you that it’s not another woman, but a watch. What’s so special about it, you ask?

Ranveer got the best gift in the world from his boss. What makes us think so? Rohit Shetty gifted Baba an early birthday present; super premium, expensive watch, which costs more than Rs. 6 lakh. Yes, you read that right.

They are shooting for Simmba, and Ranveer clearly has impressed Rohit, who went ahead and got him this awesome early birthday present. The watch in question is a 'Franck Muller Vanguard Automatic', that costs around Rs. 6 lakh.

Ranveer also was quite ecstatic after getting this birthday gift and posted a picture of on Instagram, see below:

And if you don’t believe us, here’s the proof of the price of the watch:

Are you all green with envy right now? We surely are!