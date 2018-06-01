home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s excess energy rubs off on Big B but it’s a no-contest

First published: June 01, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Updated: June 01, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Ranveer Singh is a bundle of excess energy and not a single human would disagree to this fact. Be it his film promotions, shooting schedules or any commitments, he never loses his smile and exuberance. And, it’s this quality that coerced the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan to do something equally eccentric on his social media page.

So, Big B who is pretty active on Instagram shared a vibrant and colourful picture of himself.

 

It’s such a high when someone of Mr Bachchan’s stature challenges you and Ranveer being the sweet one, without blinking an eye stated that there is no scope of a challenge whatsoever as it’s a no-contest and he surrenders.

This conversation between the two talented performers made our day. One, who is a megastar yet stays so grounded in reality and the other who is one of the most talented performers in the current lot, has no airs about his fame. We love digging such conversations between our B-Townies.

With regards to their upcoming projects, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Thugs of Hindostan while Ranveer Singh will be seen in Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.

