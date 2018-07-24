Ranveer Singh’s friendship knows no boundaries, does a cameo in Ali Zafar's film

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s latest release, Teefa In Trouble, has received a good response from the audiences and critics. The film which stars debutant Maya Ali has broken many records in the country and is going strong at the box office. But did you know that the film has a Bollywood twist to it? Ranveer Singh is also part of the film. Confused? Fret not, we are here to clear the confusion. Ranveer Singh has made a special appearance in this film.

The story of the film Teefa In Trouble revolves around Ali's character who wants to open a Tikka shop called Teefay Ke Tikke. After a lot of hurdles, he finally manages to achieve his dream. In the end, Ali Zafar shows Ranveer endorsing his brand and the Padmaavat star appears on a billboard eating tikka.

Ali, in his previous interviews, revealed that he wanted Ranveer to make a special appearance in the film and the handsome star gladly obliged. He sent a picture of himself eating tikka and Ali used it in his film. Now that is a sweet gesture on Ranveer's part. We all are aware of the love-hate relationship that persists between two countries. Especially after the URI attacks, the dynamics of film industry in both the countries have changed. Despite that, Ranveer, being a good friend, gladly supported his friend.

Talking about Ali Zafar and Ranveer Singh, the two have worked in YRF’s 2014 release Kill Dil directed by Shaad Ali. The film also starred Govinda and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Though the film tanked at the box office, the two remain to be good friends.