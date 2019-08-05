Priyanka Kaul August 05 2019, 11.36 am August 05 2019, 11.36 am

It’s a known fact that Ranveer Singh is a hit among his fans. As much as the fans shower him with love, the actor too values it all. Recently, the actor was in South hall, London where he has been shooting for his upcoming next ’83. While fans went crazy to get just one glimpse of the actor, it was his gesture towards an elderly fan that won hearts. A video has been doing rounds on the internet of Ranveer’s appearance in the UK.

🎥 | Ranveer Singh Spotted with some lucky fans in London 💗 _ Him with Elders ! 😭💗💗 pic.twitter.com/xFIaoD0hkS — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) August 3, 2019

The video shows him going on his knees as soon as he sees an elderly wheelchair-bound fan, who has been waiting for her turn to meet the star amid the huge crowd. Not only Singh goes down on his knees, but he also presents a flower to her. As he gets up, he kisses on her hand and then on her face. This warm gesture has won the internet.

The Padmaavat actor has been in the UK for almost two months now. His movie is based on India’s historic win of the 1983 World Cup, led by then-captain Kapil Dev. Ranveer, who plays the role of Dev, had unveiled his first look on his birthday where he looked like a doppelganger of the cricketer.

A lot of behind-the-scenes video of the movie’s makers have been surfacing on the internet and by the looks of it, we can say that the movie is going to be a hit. With an interesting ensemble of actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, among others, fans have been waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. Deepika Padukone too will be seen playing the on-screen wife of Singh.

The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.