Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boys are fighting and RS is singing for peace

Indian rappers Emiway Bantai and Raftaar are currently having an entertaining rap battle. Like most of us are aware, there has been much back-and-forth between the two since Emiway dropped a diss track called Samajh Mein Aaya Kya which ended up making Raftaar lose his cool. But looks like more than everyone, a special someone is more upset with the rap battle of the two and came up with a rather amusing video to sort the rift between them. It’s none other than B-Town star Ranveer Singh.

The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Saturday to treat fans with a video where the actor is seen lip-syncing to the song Mere Desh Premiyon, from the popular movie Desh Premee released in the year 1982. The short video sees the actor singing the lines Desh premiyon, aapas main prem karo desh premiyon and he tagged both Raftaar and Emiway in his caption.

But why is Ranveer trying to be the peacemaker? Well, Ranveer’s next film is Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial venture, that features him and Alia Bhatt. The story revolves around street rappers from Mumbai, like Naezy and Divine. And Ranveer’s attempt to be a peace-maker looks no less than a promotional stunt for the film.

For the uninitiated, Emiway had released the track accusing Raftaar of mocking him for not being a commercial rapper. In response to this, Raftaar released Sheikh Chilli, a track, where he revealed his version of the story. However, Emiway wasn’t done and came up with another track Giraftaar as a reply to Raftaar, in which he went on to blame him to have run after money.