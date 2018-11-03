image
Saturday, November 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boys are fighting and RS is singing for peace

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boys are fighting and RS is singing for peace

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 03 2018, 7.36 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEmiway BantaiEntertainmentGully BoyPadmaavatRaftaarranveer singhrappersZoya Akhtar
nextPriyanka Chopra's bachelorette theme is pink, gold and a whole lotta sunshine!
ALSO READ

Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika and Ranveer, avoids Priyanka and Nick's wedding

Deepika Ranveer Wedding: Sabyasachi throws in a huge hint that he's the chosen designer!

Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan enjoy a Golmaal fest on the sets