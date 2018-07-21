Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Jaggi Vasudev is all you need to see this weekend

If it's Ranveer Singh, then expect a wild show. And a wild show is exactly what he delivered. Bollywood’s livewire is known to turn events on its head with his impromptu, let’s just say, activities. But what happens when he meets a spiritual guru? Does he somber down and indulge in deep conversation. May be and may be not! Here’s proof.

Happy Dance !!! @sadhguru 🕊 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 21, 2018 at 12:37am PDT

Ranveer recently met with the famed Jaggi Vasudev at the IIMB leadership Conclave in Bangalore and the audience got more than they paid for. The actor and spiritual guru soaked in the beats and danced around energetically, just like little children. Ranveer has rightly captioned the video as 'happy dance', because well, that’s exactly what it is. After all, whatever flows naturally from within is happiness!

It was interesting to see Ranveer talking about life, its principles, various emotions, mortal attractions like money and food, and more. This year's IIMB Conclave themed around 'Sensing The Future' will have eminent personalities like Prakash Padukone, Akash Ambani, Karan Johar and more talking about the same subject.