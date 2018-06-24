Ranveer Singh’s Instagram feed proves that the man has always been Avant-Garde

Ranveer Singh; what can we say about the man that has not already been said. He is the unabashed king of androgynous style and metrosexuality, and the happy king of all times. He is the live wire Bollywood has always needed, and probably will remain, for a long time to come. He is quirky, he is sassy, basically, he is sexy and he knows it, all too well. From being the evil Khilji to the goofy Gully Boy to the Charlie Chaplin he always looked up to, Ranveer is basically anyone and everyone. He has been avant-garde almost every single time, and even his social media feed proves the same.

Don’t believe us? Well, not us, but let Ranveer himself prove the same to you, courtesy his killer Instagram pictures.

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

🤓❣️ A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 22, 2018 at 1:18pm PDT

😎#Befikre A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:44am PST

Sorry. Not sorry. #GQAwards A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 27, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

We bow down to the awesomeness of Ranveer Singh. May he all be blessed with this ‘No Fucks To Give’ attitude.