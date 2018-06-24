Ranveer Singh’s Instagram feed proves that the man has always been Avant-Garde

Ranveer Singh; what can we say about the man that has not already been said. He is the unabashed king of androgynous style and metrosexuality, and the happy king of all times. He is the live wire Bollywood has always needed, and probably will remain, for a long time to come. He is quirky, he is sassy, basically, he is sexy and he knows it, all too well. From being the evil Khilji to the goofy Gully Boy to the Charlie Chaplin he always looked up to, Ranveer is basically anyone and everyone. He has been avant-garde almost every single time, and even his social media feed proves the same.
Don’t believe us? Well, not us, but let Ranveer himself prove the same to you, courtesy his killer Instagram pictures.Avant-Garde since 1995. We surely agree
The man has donned and ruled PINK like no other has even DARED
Happy New Year, lovers and friends! May it be the #BestYearEver ! Be Blessed & Prosper 🙏 Love & Light to all ❤️✨
And even baby blue!
She's The One behind it all ! ❤️ @nitashagaurav ..You're simply the best ! #HTMostStylish
When he went shirtless even before Salman Khan made it a rage!
When his choices for red carpets and mag shoots blew us away for sheer metrosexuality and the man’s confidence!
Who said lambe, kale ghane baal was just a women’s gehna? Look at the evil locks of Ranveer as Khilji in the recent times
When he proposed Alia Bhatt even before Ranbir Kapoor could *wink wink*
There's chaos in the offing... #DontHoldBack @jackjonesindia
When he proved that being friends with your ex, is just a Dubsmash away!
We bow down to the awesomeness of Ranveer Singh. May he all be blessed with this ‘No Fucks To Give’ attitude.
Bittoo se Bajirao tak :)) Presenting the One & Only @anushkasharma !! #BajiraoMastaniDubsmash #BajiraoMastani