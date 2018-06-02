Ranveer Singh’s latest fashion outing so reminds us of a colourful Govinda. PICS INSIDE

Ranveer Singh is eccentric and wacky when it comes to his dressing sense. From wearing lungis to glittery costumes, he has done it all and that too with great confidence. So, his style sense has the fashion critics either in utter disbelief or heaving a sigh of relief.

But, the actor has never paid heed to what the fashion police has to say about his dressing sense. Now, his recent outing also gives us a reason to say why so colourful Mister?

The actor was spotted in Bandra post dinner last night sporting a sky-blue jacket, a yellow tee inside and orange pants. He rounded off the look with white sneakers and orange sunglasses.

His spiked hair and moustache stated that he was in his ‘Simmba’ look. However, we also feel that his overall attire seemed to seek inspiration from his all-time favourite Govinda.

Like, we are reminded of the 90s era when Govinda used to wear the most insanely funny color combinations and used to look super cool in it.

Well, one knows that Ranveer is a die-hard fan of Govinda and has even performed to his chartbuster songs at many award shows. To sum it up, we think Ranveer didn’t look bad at all despite the unusual colour combination he chose for the night.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, then he will be seen in Simmba which will see him opposite newbie Sara Ali Khan and in Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.