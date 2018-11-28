Ranveer Singh's magnificent look on Filmfare's cover is bewitching and how!

Bollywood’s powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh, recently got hooked and booked for life. And as if the ravishing wedding pictures were not enough, Ranveer has got us swooning over him yet again. We’re talking about the latest cover of Filmfare, which sees the handsome hunk looking absolutely captivating in his eccentric outfit!

On the cover, the Bajirao Mastani actor is seen sporting a black net shirt with some embroidery on it along with a long black coat with embellishments and a black trouser. He can also be seen holding a stick which totally compliments his dapper look.

Not many would be aware that Ranveer’s exquisite look has been crafted by acclaimed Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. We hear that Ranjha even paid for Ranveer’s stay in London during the shoot apart from the undisclosed remuneration.

Speaking of his collaboration with the star, Ranjha, in an interview, had said, “It was a true delight working with Ranveer Singh. He is incredibly humble and his infectious personality made the whole experience an anecdote I will be sharing for a long time.”

Charming, titillating and absolutely stunning, Ranveer, you are a pro!