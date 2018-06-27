Ranveer Singh’s Mohawk reminds us of some crazy hairstyles from footballers

Ranveer Singh recently shared a throwback picture of himself sporting a Mohawk during his childhood days. The ancient picture sparked of a series of comments from his buddies. His rumoured girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, couldn’t believe it and commented ‘Noooo.’ Ranveer is fond of football and regularly comments on the World Cup. Some of his recent tweets show that the actor is closely following each game. Ranveer’s association with football didn’t begin and will not end with the World Cup. He also supports Arsenal and owns a personalized jersey with the kit number ‘69’ emblazoned on the back.
Ranveer’s throwback hairstyle is much like what many celebrity footballers sport. Mohawks are pretty common among players and some even sport wackier ones. Here are some footballers with crazy hairdos.
Paul Pogba
The French national’s hairstyle is nothing short of art. Skill isn’t too far behind. The man is just 25, yet plays for the prestigious Manchester United side as a midfielder. His transfer amount broke records when he moved from Juventus to ManU.
Raheem Sterling
The midfielder plays for Manchester City and is known to sport some really artistic hairstyles.
Stephan El Shaarawy
Italy hasn’t qualified for the World Cup but that doesn’t stop El Shaarawy from fixin’ his hair. The Pharaoh, as he is known, is popular not only for his football skills, but also his hairstyles.
Neymar
When he isn’t playing for PSG, Neymar scores big with his unique hairstyles.
Nem todos sabem o que passei pra chegar até aqui, falar até papagaio fala, agora fazer ... poucos fazem!! O choro é de alegria, de superação, de garra e vontade de vencer. Na minha vida as coisas nunca foram fáceis, não seria agora né !!! O sonho continua, sonho não ... OBJETIVO ! Parabéns pela partida rapaziada, vocês são FODA. . . . 📷 @nogueirafoto
Leroy Sané
Leroy changes his hairstyle often, from dreadlocks to afro, this German has it all covered.Customizing one’s hair is a personal choice and while many of us overlook it, some swear by the latest trends when it comes to sporting a new look.
Danke euch allen für die aufmunternden Nachrichten gestern und heute. Klar bin ich enttäuscht darüber, dass ich nicht bei der WM dabei bin. Ich muss diese Entscheidung aber akzeptieren und werde alles dafür tun, noch stärker zurückzukommen 🔥⚽🔥 Dem @DFB_Team wünsche ich natürlich trotzdem viel Erfolg in Russland. Holt euch den Titel! 🇩🇪🏆🇩🇪 // Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today. I'm obviously disappointed I won't participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I'll give it my all to bounce back stronger 🔥⚽🔥 Nothing but the best of success to the @dfb_team in Russia. Go get that title! 🇩🇪🏆🇩🇪 #LS19 #inSané