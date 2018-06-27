Ranveer Singh’s Mohawk reminds us of some crazy hairstyles from footballers

Ranveer Singh recently shared a throwback picture of himself sporting a Mohawk during his childhood days. The ancient picture sparked of a series of comments from his buddies. His rumoured girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, couldn’t believe it and commented ‘Noooo.’ Ranveer is fond of football and regularly comments on the World Cup. Some of his recent tweets show that the actor is closely following each game. Ranveer’s association with football didn’t begin and will not end with the World Cup. He also supports Arsenal and owns a personalized jersey with the kit number ‘69’ emblazoned on the back.

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

Ranveer’s throwback hairstyle is much like what many celebrity footballers sport. Mohawks are pretty common among players and some even sport wackier ones. Here are some footballers with crazy hairdos.

Paul Pogba

Who’s happy with our win today? ☝🏾 @manchesterunited #mufc #heretocreate A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Mar 31, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

The French national’s hairstyle is nothing short of art. Skill isn’t too far behind. The man is just 25, yet plays for the prestigious Manchester United side as a midfielder. His transfer amount broke records when he moved from Juventus to ManU.

Raheem Sterling

⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) on Jan 1, 2016 at 9:26am PST

New trim✂️✂️ A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) on Dec 3, 2014 at 4:09pm PST

The midfielder plays for Manchester City and is known to sport some really artistic hairstyles.

Stephan El Shaarawy

Uosasa...✂️🔥👏🏼 @salvomanidiforbice A post shared by Stephan El Shaarawy (@stewel92) on Jun 18, 2018 at 3:30am PDT

Italy hasn’t qualified for the World Cup but that doesn’t stop El Shaarawy from fixin’ his hair. The Pharaoh, as he is known, is popular not only for his football skills, but also his hairstyles.

Neymar

When he isn’t playing for PSG, Neymar scores big with his unique hairstyles.

Leroy Sané

New @mancity kit looking 🔥⚽🔥 Fresh kit for tonight. Available 14.05.2018 @nikefootball #inSané #LS19 #matchday #nikefootball #only1city A post shared by Leroy Sané (@leroysane19) on May 9, 2018 at 6:04am PDT

Leroy changes his hairstyle often, from dreadlocks to afro, this German has it all covered.Customizing one’s hair is a personal choice and while many of us overlook it, some swear by the latest trends when it comes to sporting a new look.