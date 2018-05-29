Ranveer Singh’s new ‘no beard, just mustache’ look is giving us all the retro feels

Experimental AF, Ranveer Singh, is one man who never fails to impress. The way he dresses to the way he splashes his swag all over, Ranveer is charmer in true sense. Well one thing that is distinctly different about this star is the game he plays with his facial hair. From a full grown bearded look in Padmaavat to being clean shaven in Befikre, Ranveer has tried it all. And well, here he is, once again enthralling us with his classic mustache game.

Chopping off his beard and going for just the mustache look, Ranveer seems to have undergone a transformation. Our shutterbugs spotted the dashing star outside his gym.

His new looks seems to be right out of good olden days and we are getting all the retro feels. Dressed in a blue jersey and sporting a white cap, Ranveer looked super cool. If you don’t believe then check out the pictures yourself.

Workwise, Ranveer has his hands field with films. He will be seen in Gully Boy and Simmba. Hey so is this new look of his for his next film? Gully Boy shooting has already been wrapped, so this one could be for Simmba. Let’s wait and watch.