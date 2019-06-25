Priyanka Kaul June 25 2019, 10.33 pm June 25 2019, 10.33 pm

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie ’83, which is all set to renew the India 1983’s win in the World Cup, has got us all nostalgic with his latest post. The actor, who plays Kapil Dev in the movie, has shared a throwback video of the 1983 match. It was on this day, June 25, when India made history and took the cup home. The video is an amalgamation of both, the throwback clip and his own behind the scenes clips of him preparing for the role.

The video also takes us through all the characters in different shots while shooting and ends with the director Kabir Khan’s comment “Okay, perfect.” From the looks of it, the movie has got all the fans excited and expectant of a great masterpiece on the screen. It will be a delight to both Ranveer fans and cricket fans. Even better if you are both!

Here's Ranveer Singh's video:

The movie has an interesting star cast, besides Ranveer. Deepika Padukone was also taken on board recently to play Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and others will be seen playing various cricketers. Ranveer Singh had shared a picture with the team as well.

In an earlier interview, when Ranveer was asked how he felt on being offered to play Kapil Dev, he had said, "I was born at the time when cricket was big time. When Kabir Sahab (director Kabir Khan) had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story."