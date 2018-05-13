Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Deepika Padukone's Cannes outfits are adorable

The 71st Cannes International Film Festival is taking place and some of the world’s biggest stars, including Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz and Uma Thurman are there. India too is represented as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone rule the red carpet. So far, only Deepika has walked the red carpet to represent cosmetic giant L’Oreal. Fans from the across the globe have been cheering her on but our attention is being drawn to one particular fan.

While Deepika has been posting numerous pictures of her looks at the film festival, Ranveer’s adorable comments to her images cannot be missed. The rumoured couple is sending hearts racing with their social media flirting. Ranveer’s use of emojis and mono-syllables is enough to reveal his excitement at seeing Deepika push the envelope with her red carpet fashion.

Ranveer comments are echoed by the fashion world as Deepika has challenged herself with her Cannes red carpet outfits this year. Here’s a round-up of images he picked this year.

A hot pink gown from Ashi Studio’s Collection.

A deep-neck Black Marcell von Berlin fish-cut gown for the Chopard party.

A purple head-to-toe suit by Victoria Hayes.

A metallic Alberta Ferretti gown.

Through all her outfits, Deepika kept her jewellery minimalistic wearing just one piece of jewellery to complete the look.

The Padmaavat queen is representing L’Oreal Paris at Cannes this year for the first two days. Adter Deepika, diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk over the red carpet from May 12 and May 13. This is Aishwarya’s 16th year of walking the Cannes red carpet. After Aishwarya, newly-wed Sonam Kapoor takes over as the representative for the brand. This is Sonam’s 8th year at Cannes. Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi too made their Cannes festival debut this year.