Ranveer Singh’s revelation about Deepika Padukone and their marriage is all things LOVE

It has already been a week since Bollywood’s hottest couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, got hitched and we are still not over the awesomeness that their wedding was. Right from their much-privatised love-story to their privatised wedding ceremony at the Lake Como, Italy, everything was like a fairytale.

We stumbled upon Ranveer Singh’s first exclusive interview, post his wedding and let us tell you guys, Ranveer Singh is literally that dream man for every girl out there. The actor had the most adorable things to say about his ladylove (now wife) Deepika Padukone, their love-story and the big fat DeepVeer wedding.

On being asked how ready he is, as a husband, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was pretty much ready since a while and he was just waiting for Deepika to give a nod. The actor also confessed that the Lake Como wedding was actually Deepika’s wish and he did whatever and however she wanted because ultimately, Ranveer’s happiness comes from her happiness. That is so sweet of you, Ranveer!

Moving on, Ranveer also mentioned that six months after the two of cemented their relationship, he realised that Deepika is the one - one he would want to marry. On being said how lucky Deepika is, Ranveer replied, “I don’t think about these things. I’m lucky to have her. I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children. I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, and we’ll do it.”

Guys, that’s Ranveer Singh for you! Madly in love, humble and perfect husband material.