Ranveer Singh’s selfie with Narendra Modi gets the meme treatment

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest celebs in the country right now. But guess who’s bigger than him… It’s not a certain someone whose initials are SRK. In fact, the biggest name when it comes to celebrities is none other than Narendra Modi – the Prime Minister. So what happens when some of the biggest names of the country take a selfie together? You’ll get a host of memes of course!

You’d recall that many of the biggest Bollywood celebs met Modi recently and they’ve all got a selfie for keepsake. Modi’s visitors included Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. Also present at the event were filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

Prime Minister Modi's 3 biggest achievements — 1) Making Manmohan Singh speak 2) Forcing Rahul Gandhi to visit temples 3) Making Ranveer Singh wear decent and not eye-shattering clothes 😜 pic.twitter.com/P9V9zs1FHF — Vinayak Jain (@vinayak_jain) January 11, 2019

Pic 1: Modi: Bhai, kaun ho? Pehchana nahi tumko. Pic 2: Ranveer: Sir ab? Modi: Areeee Ranveer tum....... pic.twitter.com/VqEKbVMZc9 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 10, 2019

The meeting was to discuss Bollywood and how the film industry can help in nation building. When the epic selfie by Ranveer became public, it was only a matter of time before it would be compared with the famous Oscar selfie. But the internet – as usual – surprised us with some innovative memes to make our day. Of course, it wasnt only Ranveer’s click that got the meme treatment, a click of Karan Johar shaking hands with Modi went viral as well! Check out some of the most hilarious memes of the Ranveer-Modi selfie below: