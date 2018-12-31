Ranveer Singh's Simmba is roaring at the box office, enters Rs 50 crore club in no time

Looks like there’s no stopping for Ranveer Singh at all! His ongoing release, Simmba, is performing quite fabulously at the box-office. The movie released on December 28 and took a great start with some excellent reviews and mass appeal. On its day one, the movie made 20.70 crores and on Saturday (day two) it grossed 23.33 crores. Talking about its third-day collections, according to estimates, the film has made a whopping 31 crores. That brings it to a total weekend collection of 76 crores. That's huge!

According to BOI, Simmba has recorded some crazy numbers in Gujarat that is around 4 crores. The film is doing well overseas too. Simmba is, undoubtedly, roaring loud by becoming Singh’s first solo hit at the box-office. As we look back, the opening figure of Padmaavat was 19 crores, Gunday grossed 16.12 crores, Ram Leela opened to 16 crores and Bajirao Mastani opened to 12.80 crores. With Simmba being his biggest opener, Ranveer has broken his own records!

Simmba co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood and is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film hit the big screens on December 28.