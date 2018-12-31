image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh's Simmba is roaring at the box office, enters Rs 50 crore club in no time

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh's Simmba is roaring at the box office, enters Rs 50 crore club in no time

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 31 2018, 12.35 pm
back
BollywoodBox OfficeEntertainmentranveer singhRanveer Singh Editionrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmbaSonu Soodsuperhit
nextMrinal Sen and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan are connected, we bet you didn't know this
ALSO READ

Dwayne The Rock Johnson buys an expensive present for his mum on Christmas!

Takht: Ranveer Singh reveals how excited he is to work with the stellar cast

Exclusive! Dabangg 3 to roll from February and release on Diwali or Christmas 2019