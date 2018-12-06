Ranveer Singh's Simmba paves way for hilarious memes on Twitter!

Newlywedded Ranveer Singh has jumped into his professional engagements after wrapping up his wedding revelries. The actor has Rohit Shetty’s Simmba as his next, which also stars debutante Sara Ali Khan. The makers of the film recently dropped the film’s trailer and Ranveer’s performance was hugely complimented on by the masses. However, more than the performances of the actors, it’s the dialogues of the film which has accumulated attention from all over. Netizens have come up with the funniest memes on the film’s dialogues, some of them will actually make you laugh till you cry!

The film has one scene which sees Ranveer telling Sonu Sood-“Tell me something I don’t know.” In no time, the dialogue was picked by Twitterati to reconstruct it into the most hilarious memes ever. Besides, there are also memes about how Rohit is trying to use the legacy of Ajay Devgn’s Singham. One of the memes tries to depict that Simmba is just an aggregate of Singham and Dabangg using Marathi accent and nothing else. Here are some more to drive away your mid-week blues.

@RanveerOfficial : Tell me something i don't know.



Audience: show us a movie we haven't seen.#simmba #temper — Vigyan Prakash (@science_tweets_) December 4, 2018

#simmbaTrailer



Viewers: Rohit Shetty is just using Singham’s lagecy to promote Simmba.



Abhishek bacchan: pic.twitter.com/j57YwyziP8 — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 3, 2018

Public: #SimmbaTrailer South Film Ka Remake Hai.



Rohit Shetty: pic.twitter.com/0Cidem1HFr — The IntroVrath Guy (@BeAUseless) December 3, 2018

The film will see Ranveer playing the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao and Sara Ali Khan will be playing his love interest. It will hit the screens on December 28, 2018.