Ranveer Singh's Simmba will receive a fabulous response at the box office, predicts Ganesha

Finally! The much-awaited movie of 2018 is hitting the theatres on 28th December. Simmba is a cool action film which is a remake of the 2015 Telugu movie Temper and is also a spin-off of the movie Singham. The star cast promises awesomeness like Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, etc. Not only this, but there is also Ajay Devgn who comes as Bajirao Singham from the previous franchise movie Singham. We are already tingling! Interestingly, this is Sara Ali Khan’s second movie in the same month, the first one being Kedarnath. Ranveer Singh plays the role of a corrupt cop called ACP Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao who transforms himself after knowing that his loved ones are hurt. Ooh, drama!

We all know what happens when the movie is directed by Rohit Shetty, a lot of action! Furthermore, the movie is under the banner of Dharma Productions. That’s some deadly combination! Rohit Shetty has earned his place to be called the OG of action movies in Bollywood. On the other hand, the power pack bomb Ranveer Singh is seen playing the role of a cop for the first time, and we are quite excited to see this dude slaying it hard. Also, our homegirl Sara Ali Khan has two releases in the same month which also makes the movie very interesting to see. We expect this killer combination of Ranveer and Rohit to work wonders.

People have showered a lot of love after seeing the trailer, and the expectations are soaring! The remake of the song “Aankh Maarey” has already hit the top charts and is being well received by the audience. Apparently, this movie also has a lot of cameo appearances just like any other Rohit Shetty movie (duh!), with the likes of Tushhar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi. The trailer says a lot about the movie and the topic has been the talk of the nation since long and we hope that the movie does justice to it!

Astrological Observations:

As per the astrological analysis, the movie will be released in the Capricorn ascendant, and the most auspicious planet in this ascendant is Venus which happens to be the signifier of movies and performing arts is Swagruhi, and it is well placed in the 10th house. This shows that the movie will get a good response. The music will create a rocking mass appeal. This film will receive mind-blowing praise from the film critics and other film evaluation authorities as well! Sweet!

The performance of the lead characters of the movie will be appreciated. Ranveer Singh's ultra-happening performance will be acknowledged while Sara Ali Khan will be able to win a lot of hearts. The overall execution of the acting skills in this movie will be accepted and praised by the public. This movie will receive a good response from the young generation, especially the females who will love this movie (or maybe Ranveer Singh *wink*).

The Swagruhi Venus is placed in the 10th house which is an auspicious placement. Also, the conjunction of Mercury and Jupiter placed in the 11th house of gains represents that the movie will attain an above average financial success. The film's overseas fate does not seem satisfactory. But within the Indian territory, the flick will slay. The 11th house of horoscope also represents gains through other means, like through the satellite rights! Here’s wishing them luck! The movie will defo be hit! Can you hear us screaming?!