Ranveer Singh’s tribute to Freddie Mercury is just like the real deal

Ranveer Singh is a live wire and never fails to surprise his fans with his eccentricities. When he is on-screen, he can make you go through a range of emotions and entertain you endlessly and when the actor is holidaying, he is still ready to make his fans go bonkers about him! In Switzerland, the Padmaavat star visited the bronze statue of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen, and that’s where things got real.

Located in Montreux, the statue attracts several fans through the year. But Ranveer is unlike most others, and he wanted to pay tribute to the singer in his own way – by singing a famous track recorded by the band. Donning one of Freddie’s iconic outfits (including a moustache), Ranveer performed to ‘I want to Break Free’.

The video is captioned “Aai chokro ghaando thai gailo che!!!” If you’re scratching your head over why Ranveer chose a Gujarati caption, it’s because Freddie was Parsi and his real name was Farrokh Bulsara.

According to reports Ranveer is not only the brand ambassador of Switzerland, he also has a train named after him in that country. Called Ranveer on Tour, the train will connect the Golden Line which converges on the Swiss Alps and will be inaugurated by him on April 30.

Talking about his love for Switzerland, Ranveer said, “Switzerland... It’s my kind of country! No matter how many times you visit, there’s always something new to explore. This time around I’m visiting the Lake Geneva region...This part of Switzerland is quite a hidden gem that I can’t wait to discover."

While Ranveer holidays away in Europe, the actor is a busy man once he gets home. The star wrapped up the shoot for Gully Boy just a few days ago. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will see him opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time. He will also be seen in Simmba by Rohit Shetty and Kabir Khan’s ’83.