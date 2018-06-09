Ranveer slays it on Femina: Here are the many times he turned suave and sexy for mag covers

Over the past many years, Ranveer Singh has emerged to claim the top spot. Starting off with Band Baaja Baaraat as a wedding planner, he took on vivid roles including a conman, a romantic lover, a thief, a Marathi ruler and a negative and ruthless Turq invader. He has easily metamorphosed himself into the characters that he has portrayed until now.

As much as he is in the limelight for his acting prowess, he is equally spoken of for his wacky dressing sense and his ability to carry himself with great panache and confidence. So, every time he steps out as the cover boy for a magazine, we’re left drooling because he can infuse colour even in the dullest of pictures. So, as we came across his most recent cover picture for a magazine, we decided to walk down the memory lane and look at some of the best magazine covers that the man has given us until now.

This is the latest one from Femina in which we see Ranveer staring in the most captivating manner possible. The black-and-white feel coupled with that stare, just hawt!

Soul Stare 💗 @feminaindia A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 8, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

Ranveer seeks inspiration from the pop culture phenomenon as he graces the cover picture for Rolling Stone magazine here. He seems all ready to go rap-and-roll with his funky hairdo and clothes!

LEGIT @rollingstonein A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:25am PST

Red as a colour itself denotes passion, but Ranveer in red takes its definition to an all-time high. Wearing a body-hugging complete red suit with red shoes and red background, Ranveer is suave and sophisticated here!

Striking a classy pose on the Man’s World cover, Ranveer is just a scene-stealer. With the stick as a prop in hand, Ranveer very easily stands like a man ready to conquer the world.

What would be your reaction when you wake up one day realising you have taken the world by storm? Ranveer helps you out with this cover picture as he goes hurrah giving us an expression of victory!

Sitting like a carefree soul, Ranveer Singh in his beachy look will make you want to plan a weekend getaway with him. With a yellow hat, multi-coloured shirt, folded white pants and red shoes, Ranveer pouts and strikes a funky pose that we so love!

Ranveer shows his devilish side in this picture as he stands looking enviously with the kajal in his eyes and the beard reminiscing us of his Khilji avatar. He is wearing a golden suit and tight-fitting golden pants over which he has a silver shimmery jacket.